Archaeology student asks TN declare 12th and 13th century temples in Kovilakulam as monuments

Sivaranjani further said the temple vimana at the Engum Azhagiya Perumal Temple is built with granite stones up to the Prasthara and that the stupa is damaged.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A young archaeologist from Palkarai has requested the state government to declare 12th and 13th-century Jain and Vaishnava temples in Kovilangulam as archaeological monuments and protect them. The temples, which have a long history with inscriptions of Chola and Pandya kings, are in a damaged state, she said.

The student, V Sivaranjani, has been conducting field surveys at archaeological sites under the guidance of V Rajaguru, Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation head.

Following a study about archaeological traces in Kovilangulam, Sivaranjani said the Ambalappasamy temple in the south of the village has three sculptures seated on a large platform with 24th Tirthankara Mahavira in the south, a Tirthankara under the triple umbrella in the north and Tirthankra with curly hair in the middle.

"There are three inscriptions of Kulothunga Chola I, which are dated back to the 12th century AD. One of the inscriptions sheds light on the temple with mandapa and Divya Vimana, which was built for Jains. The other two inscriptions had names of some officials and villages, providing insights into the naming practice of Tamils in the 12th century," she pointed out.

Sivaranjani further said the temple vimana at the Engum Azhagiya Perumal Temple is built with granite stones up to the Prasthara and that the stupa is damaged. "The sanctum sanctorum and Arthamanda have been damaged. Only the foundation can be seen in the Mahamandapa. Pillars with sculptures are lying broken near the temple and the temple well has been turned into a dumping ground," she added.

