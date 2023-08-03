SPIC launches canal desilting programme in Thoothukudi 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: District collector Dr K Senthil Raj flagged off the canal desilting project at Athimarapatti on Wednesday. Around four km of the Athimarapatti Paimana canal, one of the largest irrigation canals will be desilted at a cost of Rs 6 lakhs under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC).



According to sources, the Korampallam tank has 16 sluices to cater to water for irrigation purposes. "Banana and paddy are a major cultivation in the region. In order to deepen the canal, the SPIC had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for desilting the Paimana canal under its CSR activity. The canal will be desilted for 4 km from Athimarapatti. Upon deepening the Paimana canal, over 500 banana farmers will be benefited," sources added.



Thoothukudi tahsildar Prabakaran, SPIC whole time director E Balu, senior manager Jeyaprakash, public relations officer (PRO) MJ Amrita Gowri, Athimarapatti farmers association president Jothimani, and others were present.

THOOTHUKUDI: District collector Dr K Senthil Raj flagged off the canal desilting project at Athimarapatti on Wednesday. Around four km of the Athimarapatti Paimana canal, one of the largest irrigation canals will be desilted at a cost of Rs 6 lakhs under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC).According to sources, the Korampallam tank has 16 sluices to cater to water for irrigation purposes. "Banana and paddy are a major cultivation in the region. In order to deepen the canal, the SPIC had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for desilting the Paimana canal under its CSR activity. The canal will be desilted for 4 km from Athimarapatti. Upon deepening the Paimana canal, over 500 banana farmers will be benefited," sources added.Thoothukudi tahsildar Prabakaran, SPIC whole time director E Balu, senior manager Jeyaprakash, public relations officer (PRO) MJ Amrita Gowri, Athimarapatti farmers association president Jothimani, and others were present.