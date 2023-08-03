Home States Tamil Nadu

SPIC launches canal desilting programme in Thoothukudi 

According to sources, the Korampallam tank has 16 sluices to cater water for irrigation purposes.

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: District collector Dr K Senthil Raj flagged off the canal desilting project at Athimarapatti on Wednesday. Around four km of the Athimarapatti Paimana canal, one of the largest irrigation canals will be desilted at a cost of Rs 6 lakhs under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds of Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd (SPIC).

According to sources, the Korampallam tank has 16 sluices to cater to water for irrigation purposes. "Banana and paddy are a major cultivation in the region. In order to deepen the canal, the SPIC had sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for desilting the Paimana canal under its CSR activity. The canal will be desilted for 4 km from Athimarapatti. Upon deepening the Paimana canal, over 500 banana farmers will be benefited," sources added.

Thoothukudi tahsildar Prabakaran, SPIC whole time director E Balu, senior manager Jeyaprakash, public relations officer (PRO) MJ Amrita Gowri, Athimarapatti farmers association president Jothimani, and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthil Raj Canal desilting project
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp