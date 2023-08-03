Home States Tamil Nadu

Three-month-old baby dies in Vellore of snake bite

The infant succumbed to the snake bite on the way to hospital. 

Three months old boy died due to snake bite on his hand, in Vellore. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Rajalakshmi Sampath
Express News Service

VELLORE: A three-month-old boy died of snake bite on Thursday in Vellore district. 

According to the sources, his parents Selvi and Kanniyappan from Asanampattu village in Odakathur allegedly saw a snake biting their son's hand in the wee hours of Thursday and rushed him to the Odukathur Government Primary Health Centre (PHC). However, the PHC doctors advised them to take the baby to the Vellore Government Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. But the infant succumbed to the snakebite on the way to the hospital. 

"We had the necessary medicines for snake bites at the PHC, and we administered them to the baby. If they had come earlier, we might have been able to save the baby," Deputy Director of Health Banumathi told TNIE.

While addressing the press, Vellore Collector Kumaravel Pandian expressed his condolences and said, "Their house was located on the foothills of mountain and thus exposed them to snakes during the rainy season. Parents should exercise caution in such situations."

