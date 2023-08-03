Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy junction’s Platform 8 opened for use, to ease rush at main entrance

Meanwhile, requests have risen for more amenities at the side entrance of the station.

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Platform 8 at Tiruchy railway junction which was commissioned for public use on Wednesday| MK Ashok Kumar

Platform 8 at Tiruchy railway junction which was commissioned for public use on Wednesday| MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a relief for passengers, Platform 8 at Tiruchy railway junction was commissioned for public use on Wednesday. The platform, which would handle trains on Madurai and Karaikudi routes, would also reduce the rush at the main entrance i.e. the one near Platform 1, officials said. Over the past four weeks, a team of over 300 staff undertook various engineering works pertaining to the commissioning of Platform 8. These, however, affected several train services through Tiruchy division.

Thus, the platform’s commissioning has come as a relief for passengers. One such passenger, L Amirtharaj, said, "Several trains were delayed or cancelled due to the engineering works, causing a lot of inconvenience to many passengers depending on the railway. We are therefore glad that the engineering works have been completed." On the advantages of the new platform, an official said, “Nowadays, about 90% of the passengers enter Tiruchy railway junction through the entrance near Platform 1. With the commissioning of the eighth, passengers in the Madurai route would enter through the Kallukuzhi side entrance. This would reduce the rush at the main entrance to some extent."

Meanwhile, requests have risen for more amenities at the side entrance of the station. "Earlier, only a few passengers used the entrance at the Kallukuzhi side. Now those travelling in the Madurai route are likely to enter Tiruchy junction through the side entrance. We therefore request the railway for more shops and other facilities at the Kallukuzhi entrance, akin to that at the main entrance," said P Karuppusamy of Dindigul.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy railway junction
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp