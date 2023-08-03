Home States Tamil Nadu

TN construction worker's daughter gets MBBS seat in second NEET attempt

Talking about the coaching class, Iyanraj said he paid a fee of Rs 1 lakh to the centre.

03rd August 2023

Exams; letters; complaints

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The daughter of a construction worker in Uthumalai village got a seat in MBBS at the Chengalpattu government medical college. She scored 438 in her second attempt at NEET.

According to sources, the student, I Kalaiselvi (18), completed her schooling at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Sankarankovil in 2021 and undertook coaching at a Sankarankovil-based coaching centre. She got admission through the 7.5% quota of the state government, sources added.

Iyanraj (39), Kalaiselvi's father said, "My daughter scored 546 marks in her Class 12 examination. "Last year, she scored 204 in NEET and secured a seat in BDS. However, she wanted to join MBBS. So we sent her to a NEET coaching class conducted by a Sankarankovil-based coaching centre. In this year's NEET, she managed to score 438 and got a medical seat in Chengalpattu government medical college." The Iyanraj - Saroja (36) couple has three children, of whom Kalaiselvi is the eldest.

He further said, "My wife and I studied up to Classes 8 and 6 respectively. Both of our parents did not go to school. Kalaiyarasi will be the first graduate from our family."

Talking about the coaching class, Iyanraj said he paid a fee of Rs 1 lakh to the centre. "As I am a construction worker, the centre staff allowed me to make payments in instalments. While my daughter was a hosteller during her school days, she was a day scholar at the coaching centre, which is located about 25 km from our house, he said.

