TN transport department gets tough on overloaded goods vehicles

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to reduce road accidents and prevent damage to state and national highways caused by the overloading of goods, especially on trucks and minivans, the transport department has issued orders to vehicle inspectors and regional transport officers (RTOs) to penalise the consigner, consignee, transporter, and trucker for the offence. They have also been directed to take action against such vehicles under the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, imposing the maximum penalty.

Quoting the letter from the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry, transport commissioner A Shanmuga Sundaram, in his recent directive, asked all RTOs to instruct their subordinate officers to take action against overloading vehicles under the provisions of section 113, section 114, section 194, and section 199 of CMVA 1988.

Under section 133 of CMVA, it is the duty of the owner or driver of the motor vehicle to provide information on the vehicle and other relevant details to the police or vehicle inspector when intercepted for inspection due to the overloading of goods. The offence will attract a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Similarly, under section 114 of CMVA, the driver of an overloaded vehicle should take the vehicle to the weighing scale to assess the load of the vehicle. If found to be overloaded, the excess weight should be unloaded from the vehicle. If the driver fails to oblige the vehicle inspector, a penalty of Rs 40,000 can be imposed under section 194 of CMVA.

Additionally, under section 199 of CMVA, the vehicle inspector or police are also authorised to register cases against the consigner, consignee, transporter, and trucker for overloading of vehicles, and the offence will attract three years of imprisonment.

“Apart from this, the overloaded vehicles should also be booked for Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 (for damaging the road) and contempt of the Supreme Court order which banned overloading,” added Shanmuga Sundaram.

On June 6, the union government, in its letter to state governments, requested strict enforcement of motor vehicle rules against overloading after repeated violations flagged by All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Amrit Lal Madan, president of AIMTC, in a letter to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, said continued overloading of vehicles leads to poor freight movement and compromises on the safety of other road users.

S Yuvaraj, president of the Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation, welcomed the government’s decision and demanded a steep penalty against offenders.

“When the police or RTO stop an overloading vehicle for checking, they should ideally unload the excess load. Instead, officials impose penalties and allow the vehicle to travel. Such practices should end at the earliest.”

