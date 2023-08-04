Apply for IIT-Madras' four-year course BS in electronic systems

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has invited applications for its four-year BS (Electronic Systems) programme for September 2023 batch. Those interested should apply at https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/ by August 27.

The course will be offered in online mode and is open to all students. Those who completed Class 12 with physics and mathematics can apply irrespective of age or role. Content, tutorials, doubt-clearing sessions and assignments will be online, while quizzes, exams and labs will be conducted in person. The lab session will be held at the IIT Madras campus.

Prof Boby George, IIT M faculty and coordinator of the programme said, “Admission to the programme is through an in-built qualifier process. JEE is not a requirement to join the programme. Candidates who apply will be provided access to four weeks of content taught by IIT Madras faculty and the qualifier exam will be based on this content alone. Sufficient support will be provided to candidates in this period in the form of discussion forums and live sessions.”

