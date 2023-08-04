Home States Tamil Nadu

Apply for IIT-Madras' four-year course BS in electronic systems

The course will be offered in online mode and is open to all students. Those who completed Class 12 with physics and mathematics can apply irrespective of age or role.

Published: 04th August 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has invited applications for its four-year BS (Electronic Systems) programme for September 2023 batch. Those interested should apply at https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/ by August 27.

The course will be offered in online mode and is open to all students. Those who completed Class 12 with physics and mathematics can apply irrespective of age or role. Content, tutorials, doubt-clearing sessions and assignments will be online, while quizzes, exams and labs will be conducted in person. The lab session will be held at the IIT Madras campus.

Prof Boby George, IIT M faculty and coordinator of the programme said, “Admission to the programme is through an in-built qualifier process. JEE is not a requirement to join the programme. Candidates who apply will be provided access to four weeks of content taught by IIT Madras faculty and the qualifier exam will be based on this content alone. Sufficient support will be provided to candidates in this period in the form of discussion forums and live sessions.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras BS Electronic Systems
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp