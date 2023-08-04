Home States Tamil Nadu

Extracurricular now a must in government schools of Tamil Nadu

The schools will also conduct review writing, acting and short film contests, quiz competitions and science exhibitions.

Published: 04th August 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Headmasters should ensure that club activities are conducted each month till February, which will also be overseen by officials inspecting schools | File pic

Headmasters should ensure that club activities are conducted each month till February, which will also be overseen by officials inspecting schools | File pic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a bid to encourage students to improve non-academic abilities, the school education department has asked the headmasters of government and aided schools to ensure that all students in classes 6 to 9 actively participate in at least one/club formed for the purpose.

Various forums including literary club, quiz club, arts club, movie screening club, and Vanavil Mandram for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) are available for students. Two periods are being allocated each week for the activities.

All the clubs will be headed by the headmaster, apart from a teacher in charge and a student as secretary. Headmasters should ensure that club activities are conducted each month till February, which will also be overseen by officials inspecting schools.

The schools will also conduct review writing, acting and short film contests, quiz competitions and science exhibitions. A total of 380 students (10 from each district) through block-level and district-level competitions will be chosen to participate in state-level workshops at the end of the academic year.

“While most of these activities were introduced in the middle of the last academic year, we are hoping to streamline these initiatives. As 100 students will also be taken on an educational tour for performing well in these activities, awareness about these activities among students has increased and we expect many of them to actively participate this year,” said a school education department official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Extracurricular activities
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp