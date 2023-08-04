RK Nagar by-poll: Case against ex-minister Ma Foi K Pandiarajan quashed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a case registered against ex-minister Ma Foi K Pandiarajan for using a dummy coffin with a replica of the body of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during campaign in the RK Nagar by-polls in 2017.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the orders quashing the case pending before the special court for exclusive trial of cases against MP/MLAs in Chennai. The RK Nagar police booked Pandiarajan after his controversial poll campaign using the dummy coffin to create a sympathy wave. The dummy coffin was draped with the national flag.

He was campaigning for the candidate of the then AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam. The police registered the FIR following a complaint filed by the returning officer.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a case registered against ex-minister Ma Foi K Pandiarajan for using a dummy coffin with a replica of the body of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during campaign in the RK Nagar by-polls in 2017. Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the orders quashing the case pending before the special court for exclusive trial of cases against MP/MLAs in Chennai. The RK Nagar police booked Pandiarajan after his controversial poll campaign using the dummy coffin to create a sympathy wave. The dummy coffin was draped with the national flag. He was campaigning for the candidate of the then AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam. The police registered the FIR following a complaint filed by the returning officer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });