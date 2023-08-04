Home States Tamil Nadu

RK Nagar by-poll: Case against ex-minister Ma Foi K Pandiarajan quashed

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the orders quashing the case pending before the special court for exclusive trial of cases against MP/MLAs in Chennai.

Published: 04th August 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

The police booked Pandiarajan after his poll campaign using the dummy coffin to create a sympathy wave | File pic

The police booked Pandiarajan after his poll campaign using the dummy coffin to create a sympathy wave | File pic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed a case registered against ex-minister Ma Foi K Pandiarajan for using a dummy coffin with a replica of the body of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during campaign in the RK Nagar by-polls in 2017.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the orders quashing the case pending before the special court for exclusive trial of cases against MP/MLAs in Chennai. The RK Nagar police booked Pandiarajan after his controversial poll campaign using the dummy coffin to create a sympathy wave. The dummy coffin was draped with the national flag.

He was campaigning for the candidate of the then AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvam. The police registered the FIR following a complaint filed by the returning officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ma Foi Madras High Court Jayalalithaa RK Nagar by-polls
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp