'17th century pillar mandapas in south Tamil Nadu must be protected'

Published: 05th August 2023 06:27 AM

Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal in Madurai ( Representative Image )

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Observing that the 17th-century pillar mandapas built during the reign of Thirumalai Nayak and Rani Mangammal, in different parts of South Tamil Nadu are in a dilapidated condition, archaeologists demanded that these mandapas must be protected stating that if the routes of these mandapas are mapped and analysed, it would reveal the significance and reasons for building them.

Speaking to TNIE, archaeologist and assistant professor of History at Rajapalayam Rajus College Dr B Kandasamy said the pillar mandapas were built in many places, including Krishnankovil, Srivilliputhur, and, Rajapalayam among others, during the period of Thirumalai Nayak, one of the most prominent Nayak Kings, who ruled the southern part of Tamil Nadu in the 17th century.

"Government officials, ministers, and the public rested in these mandapas during long journeys on this route. A few mandapas were also used for performing events during the festivals. However, at present, these pillar mandapas are in a dilapidated condition in most places. Many mandapas found on the sides of the main roads near Rajapalayam have collapsed and are on the verge of destruction," he said.

He further added that while some of the mandapas function as commercial buildings, some have turned into a hub for anti-social activities.

"Protecting these mandapas and mapping their sites would shed light on the different aspects based on which the ruler established them. For instance, in places like Srivilliputhur, one could find a lot of Mandapas within short range of distances. This indicates a possibility that the region might have been densely populated during the period and the presence of several temples in the surroundings would have resulted in higher footfalls, owing to which many mandapas must have been constructed," he said, adding that the mandapas built near waterbodies would also indicate that providing basic needs for the travellers, including water, must have been taken into consideration.

