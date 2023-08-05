Compassion overflows: Mom of critically-ill baby donates 20 litre breast milk to govt hosp in TN

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Samsath Begam, the first mother to have donated 20 litres of breast milk to the milk bank at the Government Ranee’s Hospital, despite her baby being critically ill, was appreciated by the Pudukkottai Medical College. Hospital dean G A Rajmohan, along with Pudukkottai City Rotary Club presented her with a shield on Thursday as part of World Breastfeeding Awareness week.

Dr Peter R, assistant professor at the neonatology department told TNIE, “The breast milk bank has been in operation for the past two years and on an average we receive 14 litres a month, but this is the first time a single person has donated 20 litres over a period of one-and-a-half months. Though her child was sick and could not take her milk initially, she didn’t hesitate to help others. This will also inspire others to donate breast milk.”

Peer Mohamed (39), Samsath’s husband, who works as a home guard and private bus driver, said, “We got married in 2016, and in the very first year had to abort our child. After undergoing treatments for many years at various places, we finally had a baby in June this year. But weighing less than 1.5kg, the newborn was admitted to critical care at Ranee’s Hospital. Last Saturday our baby was discharged in perfect health.”

Samsath said, “When I admitted my baby, I saw many mothers reaching out to the milk bank in the hospital and often there wasn’t enough supply. I decided to donate mine on an everyday basis and have been doing so for the past month. My baby and the baby that drinks my milk are all mine.”

PUDUKKOTTAI: Samsath Begam, the first mother to have donated 20 litres of breast milk to the milk bank at the Government Ranee’s Hospital, despite her baby being critically ill, was appreciated by the Pudukkottai Medical College. Hospital dean G A Rajmohan, along with Pudukkottai City Rotary Club presented her with a shield on Thursday as part of World Breastfeeding Awareness week. Dr Peter R, assistant professor at the neonatology department told TNIE, “The breast milk bank has been in operation for the past two years and on an average we receive 14 litres a month, but this is the first time a single person has donated 20 litres over a period of one-and-a-half months. Though her child was sick and could not take her milk initially, she didn’t hesitate to help others. This will also inspire others to donate breast milk.” Peer Mohamed (39), Samsath’s husband, who works as a home guard and private bus driver, said, “We got married in 2016, and in the very first year had to abort our child. After undergoing treatments for many years at various places, we finally had a baby in June this year. But weighing less than 1.5kg, the newborn was admitted to critical care at Ranee’s Hospital. Last Saturday our baby was discharged in perfect health.” Samsath said, “When I admitted my baby, I saw many mothers reaching out to the milk bank in the hospital and often there wasn’t enough supply. I decided to donate mine on an everyday basis and have been doing so for the past month. My baby and the baby that drinks my milk are all mine.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });