Home States Tamil Nadu

Compassion overflows: Mom of critically-ill baby donates 20 litre breast milk to govt hosp in TN

"The breast milk bank has been in operation for the past two years and on an average we receive 14 litres a month, but this is the first time a single person has donated 20 litres."

Published: 05th August 2023 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Peer Mohamed and Samsath Begam on Thursday | Express

Peer Mohamed and Samsath Begam on Thursday | Express

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI:  Samsath Begam, the first mother to have donated 20 litres of breast milk to the milk bank at the Government Ranee’s Hospital, despite her baby being critically ill, was appreciated by the Pudukkottai Medical College. Hospital dean G A Rajmohan, along with Pudukkottai City Rotary Club presented her with a shield on Thursday as part of World Breastfeeding Awareness week. 

Dr Peter R, assistant professor at the neonatology department told TNIE, “The breast milk bank has been in operation for the past two years and on an average we receive 14 litres a month, but this is the first time a single person has donated 20 litres over a period of one-and-a-half months. Though her child was sick and could not take her milk initially, she didn’t hesitate to help others. This will also inspire others to donate breast milk.”

Peer Mohamed (39), Samsath’s husband, who works as a home guard and private bus driver, said, “We got married in 2016, and in the very first year had to abort our child. After undergoing treatments for many years at various places, we finally had a baby in June this year. But weighing less than 1.5kg, the newborn was admitted to critical care at Ranee’s Hospital. Last Saturday our baby was discharged in perfect health.”  
Samsath said, “When I admitted my baby, I saw many mothers reaching out to the milk bank in the hospital and often there wasn’t enough supply. I decided to donate mine on an everyday basis and have been doing so for the past month. My baby and the baby that drinks my milk are all mine.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Breast milk Government hospital World Breastfeeding Awareness week
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp