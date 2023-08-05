Widow, son stopped from entering temple in Tamil Nadu; officials told to take action

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that it is quite unfortunate that the archaic beliefs against widows are still prevailing in the state, the Madras High Court has observed that a woman, by herself, has a status and identity which cannot be degraded or deprived of depending upon her marital status.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh made the observations while directing the government authorities concerned to take action against the persons who are preventing the petitioner - Thangamani, a widow, and her son - from paying worship at the Periayakaruparayan temple in Nambiyur taluk of Erode district,

“Even though reformers are attempting to break all these senseless beliefs, it continues to be practised in some villages. These are the dogmas and the rules framed by man to suit his convenience and it actually demeans a woman just because she has lost her husband. All this can never continue in a civilised society, which is governed by rule of law,” the judge said.

Directing the authorities to take action against the persons if they tried to stop her from entering the temple, Justice Anand Venkatesh said, “A woman by herself, has a status and identity and that cannot in any way come down or be taken away depending on her marital status.”

Thangamani’s husband Pongiyannan, a temple priest, passed away in 2017. When she went to the temple with her son, M Ayyavu and M Murali, Karuppasamy prevented her from entering the temple as she is a widow. Hence, she approached the court seeking orders to allow them to offer worship during festival on August 9 and 10.

