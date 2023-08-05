Home States Tamil Nadu

Widow, son stopped from entering temple in Tamil Nadu; officials told to take action

Court says woman’s status, identity can’t be degraded depending on her marital status.

Published: 05th August 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that it is quite unfortunate that the archaic beliefs against widows are still prevailing in the state, the Madras High Court has observed that a woman, by herself, has a status and identity which cannot be degraded or deprived of depending upon her marital status.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh made the observations while directing the government authorities concerned to take action against the persons who are preventing the petitioner - Thangamani, a widow, and her son - from paying worship at the Periayakaruparayan temple in Nambiyur taluk of Erode district, 

“Even though reformers are attempting to break all these senseless beliefs, it continues to be practised in some villages. These are the dogmas and the rules framed by man to suit his convenience and it actually demeans a woman just because she has lost her husband. All this can never continue in a civilised society, which is governed by rule of law,” the judge said.

Directing the authorities to take action against the persons if they tried to stop her from entering the temple, Justice Anand Venkatesh said, “A woman by herself, has a status and identity and that cannot in any way come down or be taken away depending on her marital status.”

Thangamani’s husband Pongiyannan, a temple priest, passed away in 2017. When she went to the temple with her son, M Ayyavu and M Murali, Karuppasamy prevented her from entering the temple as she is a widow. Hence, she approached the court seeking orders to allow them to offer worship during festival on August 9 and 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Widow
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp