Pest attacks on cotton crops affecting yield and quality, say Karaikal farmers

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Pest attacks on cotton crops as a result of the summer rains has affected the production and quality of the product this year, said cotton farmers in Karaikal, and demanded that the Puducherry government speed up insurance for loss of yield. The pest attacks have only added to the farmers' woes of poor prices for private purchase of cotton.

"Sucking pests like mealybugs ('maavu poochi') and aphids ('aswini poochi') have affected the quantity and quality of our yield. The drop in demand has already affected prices, and the drop in quality has brought prices down to Rs 50 per kilo. We request for insurance to be sped up to cover our losses," said BG Somu, a farmer-representative. According to the Puducherry Agriculture Department, cotton was cultivated in around 1,200 hectares in Karaikal this year, double the acreage from last year. The surplus in supply led to a decrease in demand, as the average sale price dropped from Rs 90 to Rs 65.

Unseasonal rains caused the pests to attack the crops during the boll formation period. Mentioning that pests are not uncommon this year, officials from the agriculture department assured that cotton was covered under the crop insurance scheme. "We are routinely giving expert recommendations for pest control for the farmers. The harvest labour cost has increased for the farmers while the purchase rates have decreased. They aggravated the loss in profits for them, " said a senior official from the agriculture department.

Representatives from Karaikal District Delta Farmers Welfare Association met Collector A Kulothungan on Thursday and urged them to provide insurance for the lost yield. "Crop insurance has been pending for the past couple of years. Loan waivers announced by the government are yet to materialise, and upcoming crop cultivations have also come under question with old loans pending and our cotton cultivation turning unprofitable. We request the Puducherry government to settle old loans and help us avail new ones," said P Rajendiran, association president.

KARAIKAL: Pest attacks on cotton crops as a result of the summer rains has affected the production and quality of the product this year, said cotton farmers in Karaikal, and demanded that the Puducherry government speed up insurance for loss of yield. The pest attacks have only added to the farmers' woes of poor prices for private purchase of cotton. "Sucking pests like mealybugs ('maavu poochi') and aphids ('aswini poochi') have affected the quantity and quality of our yield. The drop in demand has already affected prices, and the drop in quality has brought prices down to Rs 50 per kilo. We request for insurance to be sped up to cover our losses," said BG Somu, a farmer-representative. According to the Puducherry Agriculture Department, cotton was cultivated in around 1,200 hectares in Karaikal this year, double the acreage from last year. The surplus in supply led to a decrease in demand, as the average sale price dropped from Rs 90 to Rs 65. Unseasonal rains caused the pests to attack the crops during the boll formation period. Mentioning that pests are not uncommon this year, officials from the agriculture department assured that cotton was covered under the crop insurance scheme. "We are routinely giving expert recommendations for pest control for the farmers. The harvest labour cost has increased for the farmers while the purchase rates have decreased. They aggravated the loss in profits for them, " said a senior official from the agriculture department.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Representatives from Karaikal District Delta Farmers Welfare Association met Collector A Kulothungan on Thursday and urged them to provide insurance for the lost yield. "Crop insurance has been pending for the past couple of years. Loan waivers announced by the government are yet to materialise, and upcoming crop cultivations have also come under question with old loans pending and our cotton cultivation turning unprofitable. We request the Puducherry government to settle old loans and help us avail new ones," said P Rajendiran, association president.