Govt school teacher in Tamil Nadu beats up Class 8 boy, dislocates his shoulder 

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A Class 8 student in the government higher secondary school at Alandurai was beaten up by a teacher recently. Police allegedly refused to register complaint from parents and struck a compromise with the school, citing the future of the child.

According to sources from school, the Class 8 boy and a Class 6 student got into a clash while playing in school on Thursday afternoon. Parvathammal, a secondary grade teacher, intervened and took the boys to the staff room where she beat up the Class 8 student with a stick, and let off the Class 6 student with a warning because his mother is a school alumnus. The student suffered injuries on the shoulder and back. On Friday, he was taken to hospital, sources added.

Speaking to TNIE, the boy said, “The teacher forced me to kneel in the staff room and beat me for around 30 minutes.” However, Parvathammal refuted the allegation and said she only warned him. On Friday, the boy’s parents questioned the headmistress, and went to the Alandurai station with their son to lodge a complaint.

Police, however, took them back to the school and convened a meeting in the headmistress’s room. They allegedly told the parents not to lodge a complaint as it would spoil the future of the child. Also, the headmistress and teacher assured to bear the expenses for the boy’s treatment.

The parents told TNIE that they were under pressure from police not to pursue the case. His father, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE, “The teacher beat up my son so badly that he suffered left shoulder dislocation. The headmistress assured me that such an incident will not happen again and we decided not to lodge a complaint, considering my son’s future in the school.”

HM Jeeva Hutson admitted to TNIE that they reached a compromise with the parents. When contacted, chief educational officer L Sumathi said she was not aware of the issue as she was in Chennai.

Commenting on this, child rights activist A Devaneyan said, “As per norms, the headmistress should have lodged a complaint against the teacher, and police should have registered a case. Rather, they both worked towards reaching a compromise which is violation of child rights. The government must to take action against officers who failed to do their duty, including the teacher.”

Further, he said child welfare committee should lodge a complaint against the teacher and ensure treatment and psychological counselling for the child. District child protection officer Mathialagan said he would conduct an inquiry on Monday. Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said he was unaware of the incident, adding he would order an inquiry.

