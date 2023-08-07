Home States Tamil Nadu

MLA JG Prince urges additional daily train services to Chennai

Following the announcement, around 800 seats (2- AC First Class cum AC Two Tier Coaches, 9- Sleeper Class Coaches) were filled within 15 hours, he added.

Published: 07th August 2023 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  Colachel MLA JG Prince has requested railway authorities to convert Nagercoil-Chennai tri-weekly and weekly into daily train services. In a letter, Colachel MLA JG Prince said the Southern Railways has commenced a weekly special 06051/06052 from Tambaram to Kanniyakumari and Kanniyakumari to Tambaram.

Following the announcement, around 800 seats (2- AC First Class cum AC Two Tier Coaches, 9- Sleeper Class Coaches) were filled within 15 hours, he added. Stating that there is a huge demand for a daily overnight express train from the southern districts of Tamil Nadu to Chennai, the MLA noted that many buses operate from Nagercoil to Chennai via Madurai, apart from the Government Transport buses.

"So we requested the 22657/22658 Nagercoil - Tambaram - tri-weekly to be converted into a daily express train. We further requested that the 12689/12690 Chennai Central - Nagercoil weekly express be converted to a daily service and be routed via Dindigul, Karur, Namakkal, and Salem (skipping Tiruchirappalli).  This would help end-to-end passengers and also passengers boarding connecting trains from Chennai Central," the MLA added.

TAGS
MLA JG Prince Southern Railways chennai
