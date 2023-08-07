Home States Tamil Nadu

Suburban railway passengers delighted as PM Modi launches revamp of 18 stations

The other four stations chosen for revamp in Chennai division are Chengalpattu, Perambur, Guduvancheri and Jolarpettai.

Tambaram railway station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 18 railway stations in the state under the Amrit Bharat Scheme through video conference on Sunday. A large number of rail enthusiasts and members of trade bodies took part in the event.

Passenger associations from Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Gummidipundi, and Tiruttani have expressed delight over the project. These stations have been witnessing significant footfall from express and suburban travellers but have limited infrastructure. The other four stations chosen for revamp in the Chennai division are Chengalpattu, Perambur, Guduvancheri and Jolarpettai.

The ambitious plan involves transforming the current booking office at Tiruvallur station into a more spacious and functional concourse, providing passengers with a larger and more comfortable space to navigate. As part of this development project, passenger amenities will be strategically relocated for the utmost convenience of travellers, said a statement from the railways.

Similarly, at Tiruttani station, a new station building spanning 768 sq. m will be constructed to facilitate the segregation of passenger area and administration area. The existing station building at Gummidipundi will be demolished to seamlessly integrate it with the new engineering and infrastructure building creating a unified and cohesive structure.

At Arakkonam, the current station building will be modified to facilitate the relocation of railway offices, optimising the operational layout. The development work includes demolition/relocation of the existing station building located on the island platform, streamlining infrastructure and creating space for future developments. The statement said the work includes developing the existing station with a new façade.
Chennai Divisional Railway Manager B Vishwanath Eerya said, “Except for those projects which involve the construction of new buildings, all other works are planned to be completed by February next.”

