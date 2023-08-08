KS Narenthiran Nayar took charge as IGP South Zone

By Express News Service

MADURAI: IPS KS Narenthiran Nayar took charge as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of South Zone. He was the Commissioner of Police of Madurai City before this.



Nayar is a 2005-batch IPS officer, who has worked as ASP in the Bhavani sub-division in Erode district, ASP in the Vandavasi sub-division in the Thiruvannamalai district, Chidambaram sub-division in the Cuddalore district. He was then promoted to the SP and worked in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Villupuram districts.



He was then appointed as the Aides-de-Camp (ADC) to the then TN governor Rosaiah before taking charge as the joint deputy director of the Bureau of Immigration in Trivandrum of Kerala. He was also appointed as the DIG of Coimbatore range, joint commissioner of police in the south zone in greater Chennai police before being posted as the Madurai city police commissioner.

Nayar will hold the additional charge of the city police commissioner till Dr J Loganathan assumes office. The outgoing IGP Asra Garg will join as Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of North in Greater Chennai Police.

MADURAI: IPS KS Narenthiran Nayar took charge as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of South Zone. He was the Commissioner of Police of Madurai City before this. Nayar is a 2005-batch IPS officer, who has worked as ASP in the Bhavani sub-division in Erode district, ASP in the Vandavasi sub-division in the Thiruvannamalai district, Chidambaram sub-division in the Cuddalore district. He was then promoted to the SP and worked in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Villupuram districts. He was then appointed as the Aides-de-Camp (ADC) to the then TN governor Rosaiah before taking charge as the joint deputy director of the Bureau of Immigration in Trivandrum of Kerala. He was also appointed as the DIG of Coimbatore range, joint commissioner of police in the south zone in greater Chennai police before being posted as the Madurai city police commissioner. Nayar will hold the additional charge of the city police commissioner till Dr J Loganathan assumes office. The outgoing IGP Asra Garg will join as Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of North in Greater Chennai Police.