Home States Tamil Nadu

KS Narenthiran Nayar took charge as IGP South Zone

Nayar will hold the additional charge of the city police commissioner till Dr J Loganathan assumes office.

Published: 08th August 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

KS Narenthiran Nayar

IPS KS Narenthiran Nayar (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  IPS KS Narenthiran Nayar took charge as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of South Zone. He was the Commissioner of Police of Madurai City before this.

Nayar is a 2005-batch IPS officer, who has worked as ASP in the Bhavani sub-division in Erode district, ASP in the Vandavasi sub-division in the Thiruvannamalai district, Chidambaram sub-division in the Cuddalore district. He was then promoted to the SP and worked in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Villupuram districts.

He was then appointed as the  Aides-de-Camp (ADC) to the then TN governor Rosaiah before taking charge as the joint deputy director of the Bureau of Immigration in Trivandrum of Kerala. He was also appointed as the DIG of Coimbatore range, joint commissioner of police in the south zone in greater Chennai police before being posted as the Madurai city police commissioner.

Nayar will hold the additional charge of the city police commissioner till Dr J Loganathan assumes office. The outgoing IGP Asra Garg will join as Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of North in Greater Chennai Police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KS Narenthiran Nayar IGP of South Zone
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp