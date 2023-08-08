Home States Tamil Nadu

'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme in TN benefits 13L students in 1st year

On the occasion to celebrate the first anniv of the scheme’s launch, state government signs MoUs with 12 companies

Published: 08th August 2023

CM MK Stalin handing over appointment order to a youth who completed training under Naan Mudalvan scheme | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Naan Mudhalvan scheme launched with the objective to provide skill training to youth and help them get jobs has registered a big success in the first year by providing training to over 13 lakh students and ensuring jobs for a large number of them.  

During the celebrations to mark the success of the first year of the scheme, the state government signed memorandums of understanding with 12 renowned companies in the presence of CM MK Stalin and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayaidhi Stalin. 

The firms that signed MoUs are Tata Power Solar, Tata Electronics, Ernst and Young, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Wheels India, Pinnacle Infotech, KGISL, Technosmile, Teamlease, Infonet Comm, Wadhwani Foundation, Tamil Nadu Academy of Construction.  

On the occasion, the Chief Minister extended the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme to polytechnics and industrial training institutes. Besides, he also launched the web portal- niralthiruvizha.naanmudhalvan.in.  Stalin also handed over appointment orders from various firms to college students who have completed the skill development programmes. 

Stalin also introduced new vocation degree courses on footwear manufacturing technology, readymade garments manufacturing, and freight movement management to encourage entrepreneurs. On the occasion, 10 students who cleared the civil services mains examination received cheques of `25,000 each as government assistance. 

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin said through the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, job melas were conducted, and 5,844 engineering graduates and 20,082 students of arts and sciences colleges got employment within a year. “The scheme has been implemented in 861 colleges and 99,230 students from these colleges got skill development training, and of them, 83,223 students got jobs,” he said.  

The CM also said skill development training has been provided to students of 445 engineering colleges. “As many as 85,053 students received skill development training and of them, 65,034 students got placements in renowned companies. Initially, the target was fixed to provide skill development training to 10 lakh students per year. But in the first year, 13 lakh students received high-quality training,” he said. 

The CM said through the Naan Mudhalvan website, so far 25 lakh students have benefitted, and the website was viewed more than 4 crore times. “Through the Kalloori Kanavu scheme, 75,000 students have benefitted. As many as 2.5 lakh students have benefitted so far from the Uyarvukku Padi scheme, launched to encourage students to pursue higher education,” he pointed out. 

Expressing serious concerns over the dwindling number of IAS and IPS aspirants getting selected from Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “This can be corrected. To set this right, a separate unit for providing training to the aspirants of civil services has been created as part of Naan Mudhalvan scheme.  Since the economic situation should not be a problem to these aspirants, the government would give Rs 7,500 per month for 1,000 aspirants who prepare for preliminary examinations, and for those who clear the Mains examination, Rs 25,000 would be given,” he said.  


Stalin said in all districts, the government is providing training to over 5,000 students for taking the examinations conducted by banks, railways, central services recruitment board etc. 

