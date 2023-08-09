Home States Tamil Nadu

Hi-tech devices for Water Resources Department to execute projects in Tamil Nadu

Stalin allocated one DGPS device each to the department’s nine distinct zones. He gave away five GPS instruments.

Published: 09th August 2023 07:06 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin began the distribution of nine digital global positioning systems (DGPS) and 214 handcrafted GPS instruments to Water Resources Department at the secretariat on Tuesday.

Stalin allocated one DGPS device each to the department’s nine distinct zones. He gave away five GPS instruments. A statement released by the Public Relations Department said DGPS and GPS equipment were purchased through ELCOT at a cost of Rs 5.11 crore. 

“The DGPS will receive signals from satellites to provide accurate information to make land survey to construct dams, check dams, canals and lakes. The works can be expedited with the support of DGPS,” the release said.

During the Assembly session 2021-22, announcements were made to provide 9 DGPS, 214 GPS and laptops and 250 pieces of safety equipment. Following this, the government had allocated a sum of Rs 9.5 crore. Minister Duraimurugan and chief secretary Shiv Das Meena participated in the event.

