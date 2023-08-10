Pondy CM's recipe for good governance: Officials' dedication and advanced tech 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY : Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy's recipe for effective governance is the blend of good intentions and dedication on the part of government officials, and technological advancement. CM Rangasamy was speaking at a workshop, Building Technology for the Future, where he launched four cutting-edge applications aimed at streamlining administrative processes, on Wednesday.



While acknowledging progress in terms of technology at the event organised by the Department of Information Technology, the CM stressed that effectiveness lies in officials promptly addressing people's grievances. Rangasamy lamented the delay in the percolation of the recently launched flagship schemes and called for proactive action. In the same vein, Rangasamy also highlighted the delays in settling payments for the Public Works Department (PWD) contractors post-completion of the project.



He went on to emphasise the need for sufficient manpower for the quality verification and monitoring process and advocated for the filling of vacant posts in government departments. Rangasamy also said that engineers must personally inspect the quality of materials used in construction and maintenance projects.



Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan applauded the work done by departments and reiterated President Droupadi Murmu's appreciation for the UT during her recent visit. Puducherry's aspiration to become 'Fast Puducherry' through technological advancements aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Techdecade', she said and underlined the UT's potential to become a governance model for other states.



Soundararajan also urged officials to address the concerns expressed by the CM. She launched the Unified Data Hub (UDH) application, to enhance the effectiveness of welfare schemes, and the E-Office Application, promoting paperless governance. CM Rangasamy inaugurated the KINETICS app, designed to monitor PWD projects, and the Call Before U Dig (CBuD) application, a centralised platform for permissions related to digging and cable-laying activities.



Speaker R Selvam, Home Minister A Namassivayam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C Jayakumar, MLAs, Chief Secretary, and IT Secretary, participated in the event. Heads of government departments, officials from the Department of Telecommunications(DoT), RAILNET, UIDAI, NIC, researchers, and others were also present.

