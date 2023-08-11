‘Rs 40 crore more sent to Siddha institutions in Tamil Nadu this year,’ says Sarbananda Sonowal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed the Parliament that the centre has allocated an additional amount of Rs 40 crore more than the last year to the Siddha institutions in Tamil Nadu. The union minister’s response came following a question raised by the DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson in this regard.

Wilson in his question asked about the union government’s plan for sanctioning and providing more grants for Siddha in Tamil Nadu. Responding to this, Sonowal said the ministry of Ayush has established National Institute of Siddha (NIS) in Chennai and the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) in Chennai to develop Siddha system of medicine in the country.

The following peripheral Institutes/Units of CCRS are functioning in Tamil Nadu namely, Siddha Central Research Institute, Chennai, Siddha Clinical Research Unit, Palayamkottai and Siddha Medicinal Plants Garden, Mettur Dam are operational in Tamil Nadu.

Expounding on the financial allocation, the union minister highlighted that a sum of `40.41 crore more than the previous fiscal year (2022-23) has been designated for these organizations in TN during the current fiscal year (2023-24). The ministry extends financial assistance to Siddha practices not only in Tamil Nadu but also across the country, provided that the proposals adhere to the specified eligibility criteria.

