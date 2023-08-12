Clothesline tied to electric pole claims 3 lives

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Three people died of electrocution in Karimangalam on Friday when they came into contact with a clothesline that was tied to an electric pole in the road. It rained in the area on Thursday which could have resulted in power passing through the line, sources said.

According to Karimangalam police, M Mathammal (55) tried to collect clothes which she had left on a clothesline that was tied to an electric post in front of her house . She suffered electric shock as soon as she touched the line, and fainted. Her son M Perumal (32) and a relative M Saroja (55), who were nearby, heard Muthammal’s screams and tried to rescue her but they too fell unconsciousness.

Locals who noticed this disconnected power supply and informed Karimangalam police and TANGEDCO office. Police took the three to the Karimangalam government hospital but they were declared dead.

According to police, Mathammal used an iron wire to set up the clothesline and tied its one end to an iron electric pole. Due to the rains on Thursday, this line was conducting electricity which resulted in the electrocution. TANGEDCO officials have warned people against getting close or touching electric poles during rains.

DHARMAPURI: Three people died of electrocution in Karimangalam on Friday when they came into contact with a clothesline that was tied to an electric pole in the road. It rained in the area on Thursday which could have resulted in power passing through the line, sources said. According to Karimangalam police, M Mathammal (55) tried to collect clothes which she had left on a clothesline that was tied to an electric post in front of her house . She suffered electric shock as soon as she touched the line, and fainted. Her son M Perumal (32) and a relative M Saroja (55), who were nearby, heard Muthammal’s screams and tried to rescue her but they too fell unconsciousness. Locals who noticed this disconnected power supply and informed Karimangalam police and TANGEDCO office. Police took the three to the Karimangalam government hospital but they were declared dead.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to police, Mathammal used an iron wire to set up the clothesline and tied its one end to an iron electric pole. Due to the rains on Thursday, this line was conducting electricity which resulted in the electrocution. TANGEDCO officials have warned people against getting close or touching electric poles during rains.