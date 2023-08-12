Tension grips Kurunjakulam village in Tamil Nadu as SC residents barred from using pathway

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Kurunjakulam village has been witnessing unruly scenes for the past one week after SC residents were allegedly barred from using a pathway in connection with the three-day Sudalai Madan temple festival, which commenced on Tuesday.



Since the situation remained tense even after the festival concluded, over 500 police personnel deployed in the village last week remain stationed there as the peace meeting between the SC residents and an intermediate caste failed on Monday.



According to sources, the intermediate caste did not want SC residents to carry out a procession for the Sudalai Madan temple festival through a government land, which serves as a pathway. "The Sudalai Madan temple is located about 500 metres away from the disputed government property. SC residents have been carrying out the temple procession every year through the particular pathway. However, intermediate caste members petitioned district administration and police last week to prevent them from using it," added sources.



As a peace talk organised by the RDO with both parties failed, revenue officials sought police protection in the village to prevent any untoward incident. Police placed barricades around the disputed government property and asked SC residents not to install serial bulbs and speakers in some places.



Opposing the action of revenue and police departments, some SC residents protested by leaving their village on Monday and Tuesday.



RDO Subbulakshmi told TNIE that the action was taken based on an order from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. "As per the order, no political and communal organisation shall be allowed to use the property," she said.



Responding to Subbulakshmi's comments, SC residents said they are neither political nor communal organisations. "We are not conducting the temple festival in the disputed land, but only wanted to use it for the procession. The court order is intentionally misinterpreted by the intermediate caste members and officials are working hand in glove with them," they alleged.

