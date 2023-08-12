Home States Tamil Nadu

Tension grips Kurunjakulam village in Tamil Nadu as SC residents barred from using pathway

Over 500 police personnel deployed in the village last week remain stationed there as the peace meeting between the SC residents and an intermediate caste failed on Monday.

Published: 12th August 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI:  Kurunjakulam village has been witnessing unruly scenes for the past one week after SC residents were allegedly barred from using a pathway in connection with the three-day Sudalai Madan temple festival, which commenced on Tuesday.

Since the situation remained tense even after the festival concluded, over 500 police personnel deployed in the village last week remain stationed there as the peace meeting between the SC residents and an intermediate caste failed on Monday.

According to sources, the intermediate caste did not want SC residents to carry out a procession for the Sudalai Madan temple festival through a government land, which serves as a pathway. "The Sudalai Madan temple is located about 500 metres away from the disputed government property. SC residents have been carrying out the temple procession every year through the particular pathway. However, intermediate caste members petitioned district administration and police last week to prevent them from using it," added sources.

As a peace talk organised by the RDO with both parties failed, revenue officials sought police protection in the village to prevent any untoward incident. Police placed barricades around the disputed government property and asked SC residents not to install serial bulbs and speakers in some places.  

Opposing the action of revenue and police departments, some SC residents protested by leaving their village on Monday and Tuesday.

RDO Subbulakshmi told TNIE that the action was taken based on an order from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. "As per the order, no political and communal organisation shall be allowed to use the property," she said.

Responding to Subbulakshmi's comments, SC residents said they are neither political nor communal organisations. "We are not conducting the temple festival in the disputed land, but only wanted to use it for the procession. The court order is intentionally misinterpreted by the intermediate caste members and officials are working hand in glove with them," they alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Caste attrocities Sudalai Madan temple festival
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp