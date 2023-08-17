Amma Unavagam near Thoothukudi medical college will be open for dinner

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Amma Unavagam functioning in front of the Thoothukudi medical college hospital will hereafter function during nighttime too, announced Corporation Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy on Tuesday. Addressing the public in view of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, the mayor said the civic body has decided to extend the working hours of the canteen following requests from patients and attenders. Chappati will be provided at a cheap rate for dinner at the Amma Unavagam, he added. "Moreover, a library equipped with air conditioning will be established near the VOC college to assist government job aspirants to prepare for competitive exams. Another one will be unveiled at the Sivanthakulam municipal school campus for the students. We have also decided to upgrade the 'Wall of Kindness' to a 'Hall of Gift for the Needy' at the corporation's main office owing to the excellent response from the public for providing gifts to the downtrodden. We will arrange a hall to store the gifts received from the public, and those in need could collect the gifts from 9 am to 5 pm on all working days," he said. The corporation has also resolved to supply water connections to the temporary dwellers on non-patta salt purampokku and railway porambokku lands, provided they possess a valid Aadhaar card, voter's identity card, and electricity connection."They will be allowed to pay property tax following an assessment, before securing the water service connection, if at all they cannot claim ownership of the land. This will also avert illegal tapping of water connections," Jegan added.