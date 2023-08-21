Supreme Court to constitute bench to hear Cauvery water dispute

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to constitute a bench for hearing the Tamil Nadu government's plea seeking to direct the Karnataka government to forthwith release from its reservoirs 24000 cusecs of water, commencing from August 14, 2023, to meet the pressing demands of standing crops.

The plea was mentioned by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi before a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.

Urging the court to list its plea in the Cauvery water dispute row, Rohatgi said that the standing crops in delta districts need water urgently. Considering the counsel’s request, the bench agreed to constitute a bench.

“I’ll constitute a bench today,” the CJI said.

TN Government in its plea argued that Water Management Authority (CWMA) had on August 11, 2023, reduced the cusecs from 15000 to 10000 (0.864 TMC per day) which was to be released by Karnataka for the next 15 days from KRS and Kabini reservoirs. But, even this has not been complied with by the Karnataka government.

“The actual flow recorded at Billigundulu on 11.08.2023; 12.08.2023; 13.08.2023 and 14.08.2023 were 6148, 4852, 4453 and about 4000 cusecs, respectively,” the plea states.

Highlighting the efforts that have been undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government to get its due of water from Karnataka, the plea states that Karnataka is duty-bound to release the water as per the orders passed by the top court.

“14.913 lakh acres (net area) are dependent on Mettur reservoir for irrigation, which in turn depends on the flows realized at Billigundulu, based on the flows released by Karnataka from KRS and Kabini reservoirs, which gets a major portion of inflows during South West Monsoon. During this monsoon period, both Kuruvai and Samba crops are sown and transplanted in the Cauvery Delta. Hence, the release of water from Mettur during South West Monsoon is crucial. About 4 million farmers and about 10 million labourers both directly and indirectly depend on Mettur water for their livelihood. The agricultural operations in the Cauvery delta are suffering for want of adequate water and the crops are facing water stress, which would affect the agricultural production.”

Against this backdrop, Tamil Nadu has sought implementation of the top court’s February 16, 2018, ruling directing the Karnataka government to deliver Cauvery waters to the state at the designated point as per the monthly schedule.

MK Stalin-led government has also prayed for directing Karnataka government to ensure the stipulated release of water for September to compensate for the shortfall of 28.849 TMC during the current irrigation year and also direct CWMA to ensure implementation of directions issued to Karnataka and give effect to the stipulated monthly releases during the remaining period of the current water year.

