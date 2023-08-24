Tindivanam Public Library turn den of anti-social elements 

Krithika Srinivasan By

VILLUPURAM: In the heart of Tindivanam taluk nestles a neglected gem — a two-storeyed public library with over 5,000 books. Even though it is one of the largest libraries in the Villupuram district, the place is infamous for its poor infrastructure and lack of basic amenities including proper water connection.

The compound walls of the library are completely broken on one side. According to the residents and visitors, this leads to the public invading the premises for open defecation, and illegal activities including drug abuse.

The residents said that hundreds of students and other visitors used to gather at the library on a daily basis. But today, people hardly visit the place as there is no drinking water facility or pipe connection in toilets. Additionally, the building is crumbling and the premises are not well maintained. Altogether, the state of the library is a stark contrast to the literary riches it holds within.

Sumathi (21), a visitor, told TNIE, "There was a layman who used to bring three or four buckets of water from a common pipe to the toilets in the library. This has also stopped and we depend on a public restroom outside the building in case of emergency."

K Balachandar (26), who visits the library to prepare for competitive examinations, told TNIE, "The state of the library is pathetic. One can find broken pieces of liquor bottles, cigarette buds, and used syringes within the premises. The worst part is that people come here to defecate, leaving an unbearable odour in the library complex."

He added that most students from marginalised communities visit the library and they have to sit amidst such nasty conditions to prepare for competitive examinations. Moved by the sad state of the public space, which looks like an abandoned building, a few good samaritans pooled in money to set up a borewell near the library on Tuesday.

On anonymity, a 50-year-old resident who took part in the efforts said, "Through crowdfunding, we raised Rs 40,000 to place a borewell and reset the pipe connection. We hope this will slightly improve the condition of the library."

"The poorly maintained government library has slightly regained its lost glory now. It is a reminder that, when the administration faltered, the community could step in," said K Boopal (45), a lawyer who visits the library. However, the residents demanded the district administration to step in and renovate the 18-year-old structure. Boopal too, stressed the need for official intervention before it is completely dishonoured for poor maintenance.

