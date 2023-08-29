Home States Tamil Nadu

Godwin becomes first PET from TN to win National Best Teacher award

Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar

Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI:  T Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar will become the first physical education teacher from Tamil Nadu to have the National Best Teacher award in his hand when he receives it from President Draupadi Murmu on September 5.

Working in Alanganallur Government Boys Higher Secondary School for the past 25 years, the man behind the success of the school trains students for squash, silambam, boxing, swimming and taekwondo. Godwin has sponsored flight ticket for five of his students who have bagged medals in state level competitions conducted by the school education department.

Hailing from a middle-class family, Godwin's father honed life values, such as discipline, punctuality, hardworking and determination, early in his life. "These values not only helped me climb the ladder in my career, but also helped in motivating students to achieve greater heights. Many of my students have served in police department, army and even as physical education teacher," said Godwin.  

"When I joined as PET on September 7, 1998, there was a dearth of facilities in government schools. Thanks to individuals, MLAs and school education department, we have developed all important grounds in the school on par with renowned private schools. I have a deep attachment with students as I believe it is my responsibility to mould them. Most of their parents are agricultural labourers and they may not get guidance from them," he said.

Godwin had applied six times for the award. In 2020, he was called for an interview but was not selected. "Now I feel whatever happened was for the best. If I had won then, I would have missed getting the award from the President due to Covid-19," he beamed with joy.

He had received Dr. Radhakrishnan award from the state in 2014 and The Pearson National best teacher award in 2015.

