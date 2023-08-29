TN inflation in last two years lower than national level: CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing confidence in the growth of the state economic output, Chief Minister MK Stalin said gross state domestic product (GSDP) during 2022-23 grew at 8.82% (in constant prices), while the average state output stood at 5.8% during 2011-12 to 2020-21. He was referring to data from the State Economics and Statistics Department.

Speaking at an event on Monday, he said, “The DMK assumed office during tough times of the pandemic. We not only faced healthcare challenges but also financial difficulties, but emerged victorious in both. During 2021-22, (at constant prices) Tamil Nadu stood in the second place at the national level next to Maharashtra.”

The state’s lower inflation during 2021-22 and 2022-23 which is 7.92% and 5.93% respectively, while the national figures remaining at 9.31% and 8.82% respectively at the same time is testimony to the DMK government’s work.

“We are taking consistent efforts to create employment opportunities with sector-specific industrial parks and with industry-specific policies, attracting investments,” Stalin said. Mentioning research and news reports, he expressed confidence and pride in attaining a trillion dollar economy goal by 2034, though it is four years delayed than the originally expected timeline of 2030.

Stalin said he expects huge growth in global capacity centres (GCCs) in Tamil Nadu in the next three years. He said over 30 GCC have been established or existing centers expanded since 2021 and more than 47,000 individuals have got jobs from these, he said. Citing Cushman and Wakefeild report, Stalin said considering the availability of engineering talent and ease of doing business and living, Coimbatore is emerging as the top tier-II city for establishing GCCs.

