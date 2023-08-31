Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamatchiamman temple land grab case: Ex-director of Puducherry fisheries dept held

The case pertains to forging documents and the will of the agricultural land, measuring 64,035 sq ft, which belongs to the temple at Rainbow Nagar, and its fraudulent sale by creating two portions in.

Published: 31st August 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The CB-CID has arrested a former revenue department official, also the former director of fisheries, in connection with the land-grabbing case of Sri Kamatchiamman temple on Bharati Street. The accused, D Balaji (44) is the 16th person apprehended in the case.

The case pertains to forging documents and the will of the agricultural land, measuring 64,035 sq ft, which belongs to the temple at Rainbow Nagar, and its fraudulent sale by creating two portions in 2021. The GLR value of the land is Rs 12.49 crore and the market value could be around Rs 45 to Rs 50 crore. Based on a complaint by the Trustees of the temple, an FIR was registered in August 2022.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by R Mohankumar, SP, and CB-CID collected documents from the registration and survey departments and examined officials and other witnesses. The investigation revealed that the accused persons had forged documents that they used to register the temple land in their name with the help of officials from the registration department and the directorate of survey and land records, Puducherry.

Balaji has been accused of changing the land's patta in the name of the accused Periyanayagasamy alias Arulraj without perusing the parent and link documents, police said. With Balaji's arrest, the number of accused persons apprehended in connection with the case has gone up to 16. Those arrested earlier include the Sub-Registrar of Villianur Taluk, Sivasamy, and a former Village Administrative officer. Director of Survey and Land Records M S Ramesh, also named as an accused is yet to be arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp