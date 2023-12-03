Home States Tamil Nadu

Child’s heart condition brings SL Tamil family to TN’s shores

Sri Lanka provides free healthcare for its citizens but the health system has been weakened by the economic crisis assailing the country.

Published: 03rd December 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor, healthcare

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Driven by the need to access healthcare for their five-year-old child with a heart condition, a Sri Lankan Tamil family invested all its savings in making the journey to Tamil Nadu. M Amuthan (32), his wife A Keerthana (29) and their three children arrived at Dhanushkodi on Saturday seeking refuge along with M Gnanajothi (47) and her 12-year-old son.

Marine police rescued both families, hailing from the Mannar region, from the fifth sandbar off Dhanushkodi and sent them to Mandapam camp after an inquiry. Each family had paid one lakh Sri Lankan rupees to be brought to India. They set off from Mannar on Friday night and were dropped off at the sandbar by midnight.

Amuthan said he was a daily wage labourer in Sri Lanka. “With what I earn, I can only feed my family. My daughter suffers from a heart condition. The treatment would cost over 15 lakh Sri Lankan rupees,” he told reporters. Sri Lanka provides free healthcare for its citizens but the health system has been weakened by the economic crisis assailing the country.

Amuthan said the child requires an operation. “I had to earn at least 5000 Sri Lankan rupees a day just to feed the family and for the past month I have not been able to get any work,” he said.“We came to TN hoping to access free medical care for our daughter,” he added. TN commissioner for rehabilitation Jacintha Lazarus said she would look into the issue. So far, 288 Lankan Tamils have arrived in India since March 2022 due to the economic crisis.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthcare heart condition Sri Lankan Tamil family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp