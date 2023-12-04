Cyclone Michaung: Southern Railway cancels 120 trains from Dec 3 to 6

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of Cyclone Michaung, the Southern Railway has cancelled 120 trains scheduled from December 3 to 6. Railway officials said that the majority of the trains passing through Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been cancelled following the prediction of heavy rain and it will affect both daily and weekly trains heading from Chennai, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, to the northern part of the country, including New Delhi, Dhanapur, Santragachi, Patna, Visakhapattinam, Vijayawada and Howrah. The changes in the operation of express trains departing from Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore, and Tambaram will be determined based on the severity of the cyclone’s impact. An official statement assured full refund of ticket fare to rail passengers.

Sources indicated that suburban trains in the Chennai-Sulurpettai and Chennai-Arkakonam routes are expected to be affected by heavy rains. A release said, on Monday skeletal services will run in Chennai’s suburban sections because of the holiday declared on account of the cyclone. Sunday’s pattern of schedule will be followed in suburban routes.

Meanwhile, MTC has instructed depots to prepare buses for operation. However, a decision will be taken in consultation with Chennai Corporation and traffic police. The condition of roads will also be assessed before resuming operations. An official said required number of buses will be operated based on demand, with services to major bus stands, railway stations, and other destinations continuing as usual. Aavin has also assured that there will be no change in milk supply.

