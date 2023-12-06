Home States Tamil Nadu

No power in my locality for more than 30 hours: Ashwin as Cyclone Michaung batters Chennai 

Ashwin, who is a resident of Chennai, has been posting and sharing several video clips of the water logged city on 'X'.

Published: 06th December 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF personnel evacuate residents from a waterlogged area after heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Michaung.( Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted the challenging conditions people of Chennai are braving due to Cyclone Michaung, revealing that his own locality was dealing with a power outage that extended over 30 hours.

Cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.

Chennai witnessed some respite as rain stopped on Tuesday but the Tamil Nadu state capital struggled to cope with large scale water logging, power cuts and disruption in mobile networks

"No power in my locality for more than 30 hours too. Guess that's the case in many places. Not Sure what options we have #ChennaiFloods," Ashwin posted on 'X', formerly twitter on Tuesday.

Ashwin, who is a resident of Chennai, has been posting and sharing several video clips of the water logged city on 'X'.

"Hang tight for another day everyone Even if the rain stops, recovery is going to take a while. #ChennaiRains2023 #Michaung," the spinner had posted on Monday, while sharing a video of a damaged road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravichandran Ashwin Cyclone Michaung

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp