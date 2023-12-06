Rains gone, but recovery long way off for Chennai

Mohan Sahaya Novjnston Lobo and Nirupama Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as arterial roads were largely cleared of waterlogging by Tuesday morning, many parts of north and south Chennai remained waist-deep in water, with residents forced to haul their children, pets and belongings with them as they tried to move to safer ground.

Parts of Velachery, Madipakkam, Saidapet, Adyar, Pallikaranai and Karapakkam continued to be severely inundated, although rains eased from Monday night. By then, the 24-hour spell of intense rains brought by Cyclone Michaung had done its damage.

In northern parts of the city, residents in Vyasarpadi, Old Washermanpet and Perambur were stranded amid heavy waterlogging and no power. With the Captain Cotton canal overflowing, nearby streets in Kodungaiyur and Mullainagar became inundated with water entering many houses. The Perambur Barracks Road, which connects northern parts of the city to the centre, had to be closed due to inundation.

In southern Chennai, families in TANSI Nagar, AGS colony, Baby Nagar, Ram Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar were evacuated by boats by the State Disaster Response Force personnel although residents said the 20 boats deployed were hardly enough.

TNIE spotted people wading through waist-deep water in these areas to get breakfast and lunch as relief food packets did not reach them. With mobile connectivity remaining curtailed, many people were seen engaged in heated arguments with auto drivers and grocery stores staff who insisted on cash payments. Without connectivity, residents were unable to make UPI payments and most ATMs did not have cash. One 26-year-old, who did not want to be named, said even share autos were charging more than `100 for a ride from the Velachery bridge to Guindy.

Both sides of the Velachery bridge were inundated. Residents crossing the bridge to get to Pallikaranai or Velachery were seen carrying milk packets, that an Aavin van was distributing on the bridge. Residents, however, said this was of little use as they had already vacated their houses and food packets would have been more helpful.

80% of power supply, 70% of mobile networks restored: Chief Secretary

The CM said Chennai received unprecedented rainfall of 43cm in Meenambakkam and 44cm in Perungudi on Monday. Massive flood prevention works were undertaken at a cost of `4,000 crore considering the aftermath of the 2015 rains.

“Chennai escaped from such a huge rainfall after 47 years only because of the flood prevention works carried out by the DMK government. The volume of rains received now is very high compared to the volume of rains received in 2015.

Further, in 2015, as many as 199 people died in rain related incidents,” he said. The CM, in his tweet, said he has directed all government staff to work towards bringing normalcy in rain-hit areas. Stalin said he was personally monitoring relief and restoration works. He said some more time is needed for water to recede from all areas.

Responding to queries of reporters after visiting rain-affected areas, the CM said 61,666 persons were sheltered in relief centres in nine districts and 11 lakh food packets distributed to affected people. From Tuesday morning, one lakh milk packets and essential commodities have been distributed.

CM recalled that an artificial flood was created in 2015 by releasing water from the Chembarambakkam lake. But this year, water was released in a phased manner. Addressing reporters, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said 80% of power supply and 70% of mobile networks had been restored. The remaining 30% of towers were not operational due to power outages.

Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, told media, the government has started distributing food to people living in multi-storey buildings in north Chennai by helicopters. Earlier, CM visited a community hall in Kannappar Thidal, a medical camp at Kalyanapuram and a school at Elephant Gate, before going to the control room in city corporation building and meeting cleanliness workers sent from other districts to Chennai.

61K people in relief centres in 9 districts

As many as 61,666 people have been sheltered in relief centres in nine districts and 11 lakh food packets have been distributed to the affected people. From Tuesday morning, one lakh milk packets and all other essential commodities have been distributed, CM Stalin said

Chennai airport resumes operations

Chennai Airport resumed its operations more than 24 hours after it wound down on Monday due to inundation, heavy rain and gusty wind. A Vistara flight from Mumbai was the first to land at 11.19 am on Tuesday

Relief for Chennai South TN to see rain

In a breather for Chennai and north TN, the forecast for the next five days says only light to moderate rains are expected. But a heavy rainfall warning was issued to the ghat region and a few south TN districts.

