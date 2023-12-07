70% of SC rape victims in TN were minors

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 56 people belonging to the SC community were murdered in the state in 2022 and another 61 were victims to attempted murder. The report said that 783 people from the community were attacked and 168 were raped, of which 118 were children.

Though the state ranks eighth in crimes against SC community, the NCRB report states that 1,761 cases were registered in 2022 against people for committing offences against the community. In 2021, the state recorded 1,377 cases and in 2020 the state recorded 1,274 cases.

About 40% of cases registered under the Prevention of SC/ST atrocities act are still pending with the police, according to the report. Of the 2,593 cases under investigation, 825 cases are from 2021; 1,761 cases in 2022 and seven others. According to the report about 245 cases were dropped claiming to be ‘a mistake or error’ or due to lack of evidence and 1,038 cases are still pending investigation.

