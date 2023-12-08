Mild earthquake strikes Chengalpattu near Chennai

Home States Tamil Nadu

The National Center for Seismology posted on 'X' that earthquake tremors was also felt in Vijayapura in Karnataka.

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

A mild earthquake struck Chengalpattu district, near Chennai on Friday morning.

The earthquake was measured at a mangnitude of 3.2 by the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake took place at 7: 39 am at a depth of 10 km.

The National Center for Seismology posted on 'X' that earthquake tremors were also felt in Vijayapura in Karnataka.

