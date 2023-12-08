Mild earthquake strikes Chengalpattu near Chennai

By Online Desk

A mild earthquake struck Chengalpattu district, near Chennai on Friday morning.

The earthquake was measured at a mangnitude of 3.2 by the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake took place at 7: 39 am at a depth of 10 km.

The National Center for Seismology posted on 'X' that earthquake tremors were also felt in Vijayapura in Karnataka.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 07:39:22 IST, Lat: 12.50 & Long: 79.85, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/W5OwSbf8cL@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/irkQDHzPYD — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 8, 2023