Tamil Nadu: Tiruppur farmers want forest dept to end wild boar menace 

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Farmers in Alangium and Dharapuram complain about rise in wild boar attacks on crops and appealed to the forest department to kill the animals. Forest officials said the boars have come from Dindigul by crossing the Amaravathi river.

Speaking to TNIE, K Palanisamy, who cultivates on five acres of land near the Amaravathi river, said, "I sowed maize and tomato a few months ago. But a dozen wild boars destroyed crops. This is the first time, I am witnessing wild boars attacking crops. I saw them hide into the thick thorny bushes on the banks of Amaravathi river in Alangium. Not just me, many farmers in the village have lost maize crops due to the boar attack.”

K Eswaramoorthy a farmer said, "Wild boar attacks increased in the past two weeks. Many farmers, especially those who sowed groundnuts, are affected, as wild boars pluck out the entire crop to eat the nuts. Many times, the boars play by just pulling out the crops. Since the animals are large and strong, we cannot tame them and only hope to kill them.”

P Dhanapal - Forest Ranger (Kangeyam-Dharapuram) said, "A few wild boars from Palani in Dindigul district had migrated through water streams in Shanmuga river and moved to Karadakottai and Alangium. The problem is aggravated as this is the breeding season. Every female boar gives birth to 8-10 piglets at a time. These animals have taken shelter on the banks of Amaravathi river and bushy areas. For the first time, we have received complaints from farmers in Dharapuram. We will pay compensation for the crop loss. Besides, we have forwarded a proposal to kill the animals to higher authorities in Chennai”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUPPUR: Farmers in Alangium and Dharapuram complain about rise in wild boar attacks on crops and appealed to the forest department to kill the animals. Forest officials said the boars have come from Dindigul by crossing the Amaravathi river. Speaking to TNIE, K Palanisamy, who cultivates on five acres of land near the Amaravathi river, said, "I sowed maize and tomato a few months ago. But a dozen wild boars destroyed crops. This is the first time, I am witnessing wild boars attacking crops. I saw them hide into the thick thorny bushes on the banks of Amaravathi river in Alangium. Not just me, many farmers in the village have lost maize crops due to the boar attack.” K Eswaramoorthy a farmer said, "Wild boar attacks increased in the past two weeks. Many farmers, especially those who sowed groundnuts, are affected, as wild boars pluck out the entire crop to eat the nuts. Many times, the boars play by just pulling out the crops. Since the animals are large and strong, we cannot tame them and only hope to kill them.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); P Dhanapal - Forest Ranger (Kangeyam-Dharapuram) said, "A few wild boars from Palani in Dindigul district had migrated through water streams in Shanmuga river and moved to Karadakottai and Alangium. The problem is aggravated as this is the breeding season. Every female boar gives birth to 8-10 piglets at a time. These animals have taken shelter on the banks of Amaravathi river and bushy areas. For the first time, we have received complaints from farmers in Dharapuram. We will pay compensation for the crop loss. Besides, we have forwarded a proposal to kill the animals to higher authorities in Chennai” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp