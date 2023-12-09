CM Stalin gives one-month salary for relief, appeals for donations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday appealed to people from all walks of life to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to undertake restoration work in areas affected by heavy rains. To start with, Stalin donated his one-month salary to CMPRF and exhorted MPs and MLAs to do so.

Already, Tamil Nadu IAS Officers’ Association and Indian Forest Service Association (Tamil Nadu) have come forward to donate one-day salary of the members to CMPRF.

Congress Legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai announced that party MLAs would donate their one-month salary to the fund. The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association has announced that employees would donate their one-day salary to the fund. At the secretariat, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, handed over a cheque for Rs 3 crore to Stalin.

In a statement here, Stalin said Chennai and its neighbouring districts received rain which is the highest in the past 47 years and more than one crore people have been affected. It is a disaster for the entire state.

Stalin also said a huge calamity was averted due to the pre-planned works carried out on stormwater drains. All government departments were kept ready to face any eventuality, and people were safeguarded.

Due to the relief works on a war-footing, normalcy has returned to most of the places within three days. In certain areas, relief works are going on. “In this extraordinary situation, we need to garner additional financial resources,” he said and thanked all those who have donated to CMPRF.

Meanwhile, an official release said all ministers and DMK MPs and MLAs will donate their one-month salary to the fund. Such contributions will be entitled to 100% tax exemption. Contributions by NRIs or foreign entities are exempted under section 50 of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

The contributions may preferably be made by electronic mode. The state also announced a WhatsApp number 7397766651 to NGOs that wish to provide relief materials. (For full report, visit newindianexpress.com)

