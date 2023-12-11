Dominant caste men kick, thrash Dalit for ‘disrespect’ in Tamil Nadu  

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A 51-year-old man who belongs to Arunthathiyar community at Rajavur was assaulted by a father-son duo from the dominant community who intervened in his family dispute. The victim is receiving treatment in Udumalaipet GH for internal injuries. A case was registered under SC/ST Act against the accused who are on the run.

Speaking to TNIE, A Muruganandam (51), the victim, said,” I live in a house built on Poromboke land in Puthu colony. Recently, local authorities offered free patta land in another place and we were planning to shift. My brother Balakumar demanded the house and open space, but I refused saying it could create legal problems for us.

He took up the issue with village elders but it could not be solved. Sakthivel Naicker, a member of the dominant community, intervened and said the old house should be given to my brother. But I objected to it and this angered Sakthivel. On December 5, when I was talking with village elders along with my brother and mother in front of my house, Sakthivel who was standing in the distance started to argue with me. He said I disrespected him, issued a casteist slur and slapped me. The elders stopped Sakthivel, who left.”

“After a few minutes, he along with his son Muthukumar holding a stick and coconut trunk arrived at my house. They abused me verbally and assaulted me. I cried in pain but none of the villagers came for help as the attackers were from dominant community,” he said.

“Later, I informed my daughter, who helped me to get admitted to the hospital. The next day, I registered a case in Madathukulam police, under the SC/ST Act on Naicker and his son Muthukumar.” Speaking to TNIE, social activist Nagarajan said, “Yesterday a group of members from the dominant community came to the hospital and issued death threats to Muruganandam and ordered him to withdraw the complaint. We have lodged a complaint with NCSC also.” A senior police officer said, “We are observing the situation. DSP (Udumalaipet) Sukumaran has formed two special teams to nab Sakthivel and his son.”

