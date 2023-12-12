Baby’s body in box: Panel to hold probe, KMC staff suspended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital Dean R Muthuselvan constituted a three-member panel of senior doctors to probe the issue of a stillborn girl being handed over to her father in a cardboard box by a mortuary staff. The hospital, on Monday, suspended the staff.

On Sunday, the hospital mortuary attendant reportedly put the body of the girl in a cardboard box and handed it over to her father. The issue created flutter after it was reported by the media. Speaking to TNIE, Dr Muthuselvan said, “The committee was constituted on the instructions of the Director of Medical Education and Research.

We have adequate wrapping materials for dead bodies, but we don’t know why the attendant failed to do so. When inquired, the staff said he did it in a hurry. All other bodies dispatched on the day were wrapped properly and handed over to relatives. The committee will inquire into the circumstances that led to the staff act in such a manner.”

In a release, the hospital said that Soumya (20) delivered stillborn girl at home on December 6. The same day, she and the baby were brought to KMC hospital. After doctors confirmed that the child was dead, the body was moved to the mortuary, and the mother was admitted.

After a police inquiry on December 10, the body was handed over to her father in a cardboard box against standard procedures. After the violation was confirmed by the dean’s inquiry, on the instructions of the health minister the staff was suspended. The DME has also ordered departmental action against the staff after inspecting the mortuary, the statement said. Sources said the woman from Kannigapuram in north Chennai, on December 6, was shifted to KMC from a flooded area with the help of police and locals.

