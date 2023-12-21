Compassion powers this Tangedco engineer

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The incessant rains have completely marooned her house, but that did not deter M Sudha, a junior engineer of Tangedco, from shying away from her official duty of restoring power supply in rain-ravaged areas.

M Sudha, Junior Engineer of

Tangedco at her office | V Karthikalagu

The Thoothukudi resident’s selfless work earned the praise of Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhani. Taking to ‘X’ on Wednesday, Lakhani appreciated Sudha who has been working at Tangedco office in Thoothukudi for the past nine years.

Sudha, a mother of two had rushed to the office despite heavy downpour on Sunday and stayed at the substation for two days consecutively. She expressed gratitude for the appreciation saying, “My entire house was inundated in five-foot-deep water on Sunday. When I got a call from my superior, I shifted my twin daughters to my mother’s place and rushed to work.”

“The service of Tangedco staff is essential as people live in fear with no power supply and other facilities. It is a joint effort and I thank all my superiors and subordinates,” she added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THOOTHUKUDI: The incessant rains have completely marooned her house, but that did not deter M Sudha, a junior engineer of Tangedco, from shying away from her official duty of restoring power supply in rain-ravaged areas. M Sudha, Junior Engineer of Tangedco at her office | V KarthikalaguThe Thoothukudi resident’s selfless work earned the praise of Tangedco CMD Rajesh Lakhani. Taking to ‘X’ on Wednesday, Lakhani appreciated Sudha who has been working at Tangedco office in Thoothukudi for the past nine years. Sudha, a mother of two had rushed to the office despite heavy downpour on Sunday and stayed at the substation for two days consecutively. She expressed gratitude for the appreciation saying, “My entire house was inundated in five-foot-deep water on Sunday. When I got a call from my superior, I shifted my twin daughters to my mother’s place and rushed to work.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The service of Tangedco staff is essential as people live in fear with no power supply and other facilities. It is a joint effort and I thank all my superiors and subordinates,” she added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp