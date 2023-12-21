Duplicate marksheets can now be applied online, says DGE

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) under the school education department has announced that students and the public can now apply for duplicate, certified copies of their marksheets and other certificates online at www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Once a person applies for certificates online, their details will be verified and the requested certificates will be sent to their address. This is expected to reduce the time taken to provide certificates and reduce rejection of applications.

So far, applications for certificates were sent in by post, and applicants could not easily know the status of their applications. Consequently, they had to visit the DGE office in person. In case of any errors or mistakes in the application, they had to apply all over again.

Online applications will reach the DGE office instantly, and applicants can also keep track of their status on their phones and also by e-mail. The move is also expected to reduce applications being returned as online applicants cannot submit without filling in all required details first, said an official release.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) under the school education department has announced that students and the public can now apply for duplicate, certified copies of their marksheets and other certificates online at www.dge.tn.gov.in. Once a person applies for certificates online, their details will be verified and the requested certificates will be sent to their address. This is expected to reduce the time taken to provide certificates and reduce rejection of applications. So far, applications for certificates were sent in by post, and applicants could not easily know the status of their applications. Consequently, they had to visit the DGE office in person. In case of any errors or mistakes in the application, they had to apply all over again.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Online applications will reach the DGE office instantly, and applicants can also keep track of their status on their phones and also by e-mail. The move is also expected to reduce applications being returned as online applicants cannot submit without filling in all required details first, said an official release. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp