Tamil Nadu rains: Thoothukudi airport reopens, Navy starts chopper op

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thoothukudi airport was opened for flight operations on Wednesday, making way for the naval team to start their helicopter operations. They have liaised with the state administration for maximum coverage by air, thus extending the reach of ongoing relief efforts.

Army’s Amphibious warriors

over Sivagalai village

With the Indian Air Force helicopters dropping 24 tonnes of relief materials and the Indian Navy distributing 2.5 tonnes of items to about 1,000 flood-affected people, the Armed Forces continued their flood relief operations in Thoothukudi. The Coast Guard also dropped relief materials of about 1,000 kg in the district.

Indian Coast Guard Ship Sujay, on patrol at sea off Thoothukudi, is also assisting flood relief efforts.

As part of the rescue operations, the Navy shifted 50 people to safer locations. The IAF team, including a team of Garud commandos, carried out the task of securing the survivors during winch operations.

IG Donny Michael, commander of Indian Coast Guard East region, oversaw the relief efforts. The Dornier aircraft of the Navy transported 1.2 tonnes of relief material from Madurai to Thoothukudi. The Madras Regimental Centre column of the Indian Army under the Dakshin Bharat area was split into three columns and was deployed around Thoothukudi city and its outskirts. It covered the areas of Karungulam, Arampannai, Kalvai, Adichanallur, Puliyankulam, Alwarthirunagari, Kurukattur, Manjalvilai, and Sugalthalai.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Thoothukudi airport was opened for flight operations on Wednesday, making way for the naval team to start their helicopter operations. They have liaised with the state administration for maximum coverage by air, thus extending the reach of ongoing relief efforts. Army’s Amphibious warriors over Sivagalai village With the Indian Air Force helicopters dropping 24 tonnes of relief materials and the Indian Navy distributing 2.5 tonnes of items to about 1,000 flood-affected people, the Armed Forces continued their flood relief operations in Thoothukudi. The Coast Guard also dropped relief materials of about 1,000 kg in the district. Indian Coast Guard Ship Sujay, on patrol at sea off Thoothukudi, is also assisting flood relief efforts. As part of the rescue operations, the Navy shifted 50 people to safer locations. The IAF team, including a team of Garud commandos, carried out the task of securing the survivors during winch operations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); IG Donny Michael, commander of Indian Coast Guard East region, oversaw the relief efforts. The Dornier aircraft of the Navy transported 1.2 tonnes of relief material from Madurai to Thoothukudi. The Madras Regimental Centre column of the Indian Army under the Dakshin Bharat area was split into three columns and was deployed around Thoothukudi city and its outskirts. It covered the areas of Karungulam, Arampannai, Kalvai, Adichanallur, Puliyankulam, Alwarthirunagari, Kurukattur, Manjalvilai, and Sugalthalai. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp