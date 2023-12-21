Home States Tamil Nadu

TNPSC releases 2024 planner for recruitment

The notification for Group IV positions will be included in January’s notification, with the exam scheduled for June.

Published: 21st December 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates appearing for the TNPSC Group 1 exam at NKT school in Triplicane.

Representational image | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is set to fill 392 job openings across 15 categories next year. The annual planner, released by Secretary S Gopala Sundara Raj on Wednesday, stated that notifications will be issued for vacancies in Group IV and three other categories. A total of 65 positions under Group I, 1,294 positions under Group II and IIA, 1,264 openings for forest guard and forest watcher roles, and 467 positions for combined engineering subordinate services are available.

The notification for Group IV positions will be included in January’s notification, with the exam scheduled for June. The highest number of vacancies (1,264) is for forest guard positions, and exams for these roles are slated for August next year.

Additionally, the notifications for 1,294 Group II & IIA positions will be issued in May and the exams will be held in August. Vacancies for state-owned statutory boards and PSUs are not covered in the planner.
Further, notifications for positions such as civil judge in the TN State Judicial Service, Combined Accounts Service Examination, and Combined Library Services Exam, are expected to be released in August and exams to be held in November.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNPSC annual planner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp