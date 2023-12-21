TNPSC releases 2024 planner for recruitment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is set to fill 392 job openings across 15 categories next year. The annual planner, released by Secretary S Gopala Sundara Raj on Wednesday, stated that notifications will be issued for vacancies in Group IV and three other categories. A total of 65 positions under Group I, 1,294 positions under Group II and IIA, 1,264 openings for forest guard and forest watcher roles, and 467 positions for combined engineering subordinate services are available.

The notification for Group IV positions will be included in January’s notification, with the exam scheduled for June. The highest number of vacancies (1,264) is for forest guard positions, and exams for these roles are slated for August next year.

Additionally, the notifications for 1,294 Group II & IIA positions will be issued in May and the exams will be held in August. Vacancies for state-owned statutory boards and PSUs are not covered in the planner.

Further, notifications for positions such as civil judge in the TN State Judicial Service, Combined Accounts Service Examination, and Combined Library Services Exam, are expected to be released in August and exams to be held in November.

