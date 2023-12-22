Home States Tamil Nadu

5.67 lakh families apply for Rs 6,000 Michaung relief in TN, 92% receive aid

As of now, about 90% of the beneficiaries affected by Michaung received the relief assistance of Rs 6,000 through fair-price shops in Chennai and Chenglapattu districts.

Published: 22nd December 2023 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2023 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed relief assistance to the people in Tamil Nadu on December 10, 2022 (Express Photo / P Jawahar)

TN Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed relief assistance to the people in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on December 10, 2022 (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS))

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government received 5.56 lakh fresh applications seeking Rs 6,000 relief for Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and three adjoining districts. In Chennai alone, over 4.9 lakh families applied for aid as of Thursday. As many as 29,086 families from Kanchipuram, 22,130 from Tiruvallur and 14,827 families from Chengalpattu also applied for the relief. 

As of now, about 90% of the beneficiaries affected by Michaung received relief assistance of Rs 6,000 through fair-price shops in Chennai and Chenglapattu districts. In Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, the figure stands at 95 to 96%, according to official sources. A senior official from Civil Supplies Department said, “Many ration shops have completed 99% of cash distribution and have resumed their regular work. Supply of monthly entitlement to cardholders resumed in several fair price shops since afternoon on Thursday in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts,” he said.

While the government provided an option to apply for the scheme for 5.28 lakh families, a few families residing in the districts without possessing ration cards have also applied, claiming damage due to cyclone-induced floods.

A total of 24.25 lakh card holders have been identified as eligible for assistance, while 5.28 lakh have the option to apply for relief in Chennai and three other districts, subject to verification by the revenue department. A total of Rs 1486.94 crore has been allocated for the exercise. The list of beneficiaries was compiled by the revenue department based on the data maintained by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
relief assistance Cyclone Michaung

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp