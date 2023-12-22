5.67 lakh families apply for Rs 6,000 Michaung relief in TN, 92% receive aid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government received 5.56 lakh fresh applications seeking Rs 6,000 relief for Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and three adjoining districts. In Chennai alone, over 4.9 lakh families applied for aid as of Thursday. As many as 29,086 families from Kanchipuram, 22,130 from Tiruvallur and 14,827 families from Chengalpattu also applied for the relief.

As of now, about 90% of the beneficiaries affected by Michaung received relief assistance of Rs 6,000 through fair-price shops in Chennai and Chenglapattu districts. In Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, the figure stands at 95 to 96%, according to official sources. A senior official from Civil Supplies Department said, “Many ration shops have completed 99% of cash distribution and have resumed their regular work. Supply of monthly entitlement to cardholders resumed in several fair price shops since afternoon on Thursday in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts,” he said.

While the government provided an option to apply for the scheme for 5.28 lakh families, a few families residing in the districts without possessing ration cards have also applied, claiming damage due to cyclone-induced floods.

A total of 24.25 lakh card holders have been identified as eligible for assistance, while 5.28 lakh have the option to apply for relief in Chennai and three other districts, subject to verification by the revenue department. A total of Rs 1486.94 crore has been allocated for the exercise. The list of beneficiaries was compiled by the revenue department based on the data maintained by the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA).

