Consumer forum starts signature campaign against damaged roads in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a bid to draw the attention of authorities to the poor condition of roads in the city, Citizens’ Voice Coimbatore, a consumer forum on Thursday started an online signature campaign to report the worst condition of roads in their locality. The campaign will end on January 7.

MM Rajendran, secretary of the consumer forum said, “We are conducting this signature campaign to bring the bad condition of the roads to the notice of the concerned highways, district administration, the city Municipal Corporation and highways department, highlighting the immediate necessity to maintain our roads, especially in the suburbs of the city.”

“We have created a Google form and look forward to the participation from the student community and public in large numbers, to get a wider coverage of roads. The participants can fill out the Google form (www.citizensvoicecoimbatore.org) and it would be preferred if they could attach a photo of the location, depicting the condition of the road,” he said. He added that they would gather the details and submit them to the concerned authorities.

Speaking to TNIE, M Sivaguru Prabhakaran Commissioner of CCMC said, “CCMC had planned to restore 3,744 roads for 613 km stretches at a total cost of Rs 278.74 crore under six schemes from 2022 to 2024. So far, a 376 km stretch of 2,200 road works has been completed, works of 1,544 roads are under progress and works of 844 roads are yet to be commenced. Also, with respect to the Highways department roads, we have made communication to restore them.”

“We have instructed officials to ensure the restoration of pits dug for developmental works without any delay. Restoration of after developmental works are monitored by officials,” he added. Replying to the digging of roads for UGD works and drinking water projects in the rain season, he said, “Carrying of UGD works and drinking water project cannot be put on hold as the works should be completed in the scheduled time as funds have been borrowed from the World Bank for such works. So we could not suspend the work at any point. After the UGD work, CCMC is giving focus to relay the roads.”

