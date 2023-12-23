A tale of 'Coastal Warriors' who tamed the floods in TN

Justin Antony By

The fishermen have, once again, proved the words of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan true. Vijayan, during the time of Kerala floods in 2018 had called them the state’s own army. The fishers from Kanniyakumari had reached places well before the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel could do so. The whole of Kerala still remembers the timely help and valour of the Coastal Warriors.

Thanks to the determination of the fishermen who showed their courage in the recent floods in the southern districts (December 17-19, 2023), tens of thousands of people were rescued. It is no secret that the fishermen have the power to face any challenge, as fight against the nature is part of their daily life.

While the NDRF personnel evacuated stranded people from the flood–hit southern parts of the state, these fishermen, with no formal training in saving lives or disaster management, acted like a well-trained force, reaching remote places, playing the role of Good Samaritans by bringing thousands to safety.

In Kayalpattinam, the average annual rainfall is 95 cm. However, on December 17 alone, the rainfall recorded was 93 cm. The floods of 2015 and the 1990s, were nothing when compared to the present situation. Punnakaaayal, Tiruchendur and Sreevaikundam were the worst hit. Though people were safely evacuated to camps set up in schools, community centres, and marriage halls, the dreams of many a family were under question.

The children and aged people were carried to safety on the shoulders of the fishermen. Besides the rescue efforts, fishers also supplied food to the affected people. Many vehicles were rushing with relief supplies. “You came as God at the right time and saved us,” said the elderly people. Can there be a better blessing than this? “The service rendered by your fishermen is unparalleled and saved many lives. I saw it on TV,” said my friend from abroad.

When the Fire Force was struggling to rescue the 30 pilgrims and 40 others who got stuck in the flood, the fishermen from Uvari, Kanniyakumari and Thisayanvilai rescued them. “There are not many officials here to coordinate things. We have been working without food since we arrived, but it is no big deal,” said fisherman A Jebarson who covered the areas including Mangalakurichi, Vallakottai, SM Patti, Vallanadu, Aladiyur, Agaram in Thoothukudi.

Fisher organisations, like International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) coordinated between the fisheries department and the fishermen in rescuing the people. They were in frequent touch with the Joint Director of Fisheries Amal Xavier in Tirunelveli, and Deputy Director of Fisheries Chinnakuppan in Kanniyakumari and Assistant Director of Fisheries Natarajan in Thengapattanam. Fisher representatives from other districts also made sure these humanitarians were available on time.

Over 200 boats arrived from Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanad, and 100 coracles from Ramnad, Tenkasi and Chengalpat. Around 1,000 fishers were involved in the rescue service 24x7. We should appreciate everyone who has contributed in any way to the rescue and relief operations.

Whenever such a disaster occurs, the fishers step in, challenging their lives.

Besides honouring these fishers suitably, the government should give priority to the students from the fisher community and provide opportunity for higher education, and the educated youngsters should be provided job opportunities in the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Management Authority, Armed Forces, Railways, Air Force, BSNL, Coast Guard, Fire Protection Force, Navy, and fisheries department.

When the Prime Minister visited Kanniyakumari after Cyclone Ockhi in 2017, a memorandum for setting up a branch of the National Disaster Management Authority and Marine Rescue Co-ordination Center (MRCC) in Kanniyakumari was submitted by INFIDET. Also, the memorandum has been submitted to the state government to provide compensation to eight fisher families who were victims of Phyan Cyclone in 2009. These long-pending requests have to be considered so that there will be happy smiles among the fisher community.

The government should take into account the loss and provide suitable compensation to the families.

Needless to mention, the government should compensate the damaged boats, because the boat is the community’s livelihood. The boat belonging to Jebarson from Chinnathurai and John Prabhu from Vallavilai, both in Kanniyakumari, got damaged while rescuing people in Thoothukudi. Sad to know that one Valan from Idinthakarai suffered a snake bite during the rescue operations.

The flood has taught us a good lesson, “Prevention is better than cure”. We cannot stop the unprecedented rain and the flood ravage, but can control our lives and situation.

Footnote is a weekly column that discusses issues relating to Tamil Nadu

The writer is founder president, International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) and UN-honoured social worker and international quiz master

