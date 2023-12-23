There’s motive in detaining Arul under Goondas Act: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court observed that the police detained Arul Arumugam, a farmer and Uzhavar Urimai Iyakkam activist, under the Goondas Act with a motive of victimising him. Arul led a stir against the land acquisition for Melma Sipcot in Tiruvannamalai and the HC asked the police to submit all records related to the acquisition proposal, process, and invocation of the Act.

When a habeas corpus petition filed by Arul’s wife Poovizhi Keerthana came up for hearing, a division bench of Justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan observed, “Prima facie, this court is unable to find any serious crime done by the detainee.” Even though a repeated allegation was made that he intimidated people for participating in the protest and prevented those willing to give land, the bench said the fact remains that he organised a peaceful stir, which continued for more than 100 days.

Since this court found a “motive” for victimising Arul, the additional public prosecutor was directed to produce all files related to the acquisition proposal, public hearings conducted by the district collector, if any, or the proposal for it, and every document/communication from day one, the bench ordered and adjourned the matter to January 4 for filing counter affidavit and disposal.

It may be noted that Tiruvannamalai police registered several cases against the protesters, including Arul, who were in a stir against the government’s proposal to acquire 3,174 acres of land in 11 villages for the expansion project of Melma SIPCOT in Cheyyar.

Twenty-two people were arrested and seven out of them were detained under the Goondas Act on November 15. However, following public outrage, the detention order against all except Arul Arumugam was revoked by the government.

