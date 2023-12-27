Home States Tamil Nadu

Oil spill impact on birds has lessened, reveals Tamil Nadu govt survey

Published: 27th December 2023 09:00 AM

birds

Flock of birds covered in oil spotted near Ennore creek on Tuesday | P Ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The detrimental impact of the Ennore oil spill incident on avifauna has gradually lessened, as indicated by a survey conducted by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. 

The department has been conducting regular bird surveys in the area to assess the oil spill’s impact on them. A series of surveys were conducted on December 23, 24 and 26. As per the surveys, the number of heavily impacted birds has come down from around 70 to 20. Four birds including two pelicans that were badly impacted by the spillage were rescued and treated by vets. 

The birds that migrated to other water bodies like Pallikaranai and Adyar creeks have now started to return to Ennore. A total of 2,000 birds were spotted on December 26, up from 500 on December 24. More than 50 pelicans and other birds are estimated to have died due to the oil spill.

