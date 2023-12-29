Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi to inaugurate Tiruchy airport terminal



Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed second terminus of Tiruchy International Airport on Tuesday (January 2). He will also attend the 38th convocation of Bharathidasan University. District administration and police are making elaborate arrangements for his arrival and security measures have been tightened in the city.

In a release, collector M Pradeep Kumar said that there would be a strict no-fly ban for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in Tiruchy city limits from December 28 to January 2. He added that they are looking after the civic amenities and security aspects en route. “We are yet to receive a minute-to-minute schedule of the itinerary. We were told that on December 30, the Special Protection Group (SPG) would be doing a check at Bharathidasan University,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police official said the identities of migrant workers are checked and a list of rowdies from Tiruchy and nearby districts are taken. 

Bomb threat email

Tiruchy: The airport director received a bomb threat on his official email address on Thursday. The anonymous mail, sent from a server located in a European country, stated there would either be an explosion inside the airport or in a landing flight. An inquiry is on

