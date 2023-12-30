Ganja seized from prisoner in TN, warder under police scanner

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Coimbatore central prison have launched an investigation against a warder after ganja was seized from a convict on Thursday.

According to sources, prison authorities received a tip-off about possession of ganja by prisoners, following which jailer S Sivarajan conducted a search in the tower block. The team found a convict K Jayaraman (23) of Tirupur in possession of eight grams of ganja. During interrogation, Jayaraman allegedly told the officials that another prisoner Parthasarathy (31) had given it to him. When questioned, Parthasarathy allegedly told officials that a chief warder Jayachandran supplied it.

Following this, Superintendent of Prison Senthilkumar began an inquiry with the chief warder. Jailer Sivarajan meanwhile lodged a complaint to Race Course police about the incident and Jayaraman was booked under sections 353 of the IPC, 20 (b), (ii) (A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and section 42 of the Prisoners Act.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Coimbatore central prison have launched an investigation against a warder after ganja was seized from a convict on Thursday. According to sources, prison authorities received a tip-off about possession of ganja by prisoners, following which jailer S Sivarajan conducted a search in the tower block. The team found a convict K Jayaraman (23) of Tirupur in possession of eight grams of ganja. During interrogation, Jayaraman allegedly told the officials that another prisoner Parthasarathy (31) had given it to him. When questioned, Parthasarathy allegedly told officials that a chief warder Jayachandran supplied it. Following this, Superintendent of Prison Senthilkumar began an inquiry with the chief warder. Jailer Sivarajan meanwhile lodged a complaint to Race Course police about the incident and Jayaraman was booked under sections 353 of the IPC, 20 (b), (ii) (A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and section 42 of the Prisoners Act.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp