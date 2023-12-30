Home States Tamil Nadu

Ganja seized from prisoner in TN, warder under police scanner

According to sources, prison authorities received a tip-off about possession of ganja by prisoners, following which jailer S Sivarajan conducted a search in the tower block.

Published: 30th December 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Ganja, Cannabis, Marijuana

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Coimbatore central prison have launched an investigation against a warder after ganja was seized from a convict on Thursday. 

According to sources, prison authorities received a tip-off about possession of ganja by prisoners, following which jailer S Sivarajan conducted a search in the tower block. The team found a convict K Jayaraman (23) of Tirupur in possession of eight grams of ganja. During interrogation, Jayaraman allegedly told the officials that another prisoner Parthasarathy (31) had given it to him. When questioned, Parthasarathy allegedly told officials that a chief warder Jayachandran supplied it.

Following this, Superintendent of Prison Senthilkumar began an inquiry with the chief warder. Jailer Sivarajan meanwhile lodged a complaint to Race Course police about the incident and Jayaraman was booked under sections 353 of the IPC, 20 (b), (ii) (A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and section 42 of the Prisoners Act.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ganja Coimbatore central prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp